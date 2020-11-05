NA Markets: RGGI allowance prices continue torrid H2 stretch, California carbon holds firm

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices jumped by almost 4% this week on the potential for a presidential election victory by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values remained mostly steady after the publication of 2019 emissions data under the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.