NA Markets: RGGI allowance prices continue torrid H2 stretch, California carbon holds firm
Published 20:46 on November 5, 2020 / Last updated at 20:46 on November 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices jumped by almost 4% this week on the potential for a presidential election victory by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values remained mostly steady after the publication of 2019 emissions data under the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices jumped by almost 4% this week on the potential for a presidential election victory by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values remained mostly steady after the publication of 2019 emissions data under the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.