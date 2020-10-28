Carbon Taxes > MEPs show wide support for ending free EUA allocations with border tax

MEPs show wide support for ending free EUA allocations with border tax

Published 17:59 on October 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:23 on October 28, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Free EUA allocation should be phased out if the EU introduces a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), several key MEPs on the EU Parliament's environment committee said on Wednesday.

Free EUA allocation should be phased out if the EU introduces a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), several key MEPs on the European Parliament’s environment committee said on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software