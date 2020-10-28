MEPs show wide support for ending free EUA allocations with border tax
Published 17:59 on October 28, 2020 / Last updated at 18:23 on October 28, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Free EUA allocation should be phased out if the EU introduces a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), several key MEPs on the EU Parliament's environment committee said on Wednesday.
