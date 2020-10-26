EU Market: EUAs sink back below €24 as virus rates climb
Published 20:18 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 20:18 on October 26, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUA prices tumbled back below €24 on Monday, giving back all of Friday's 5% surge on another weak auction and technical selling over wider market weakness due to rising coronavirus infection rates.
EUA prices tumbled back below €24 on Monday, giving back all of Friday’s 5% surge on another weak auction and technical selling over wider market weakness due to rising coronavirus infection rates.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.