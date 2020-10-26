EMEA > EU Market: EUAs sink back below €24 as virus rates climb

EU Market: EUAs sink back below €24 as virus rates climb

Published 20:18 on October 26, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:18 on October 26, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices tumbled back below €24 on Monday, giving back all of Friday's 5% surge on another weak auction and technical selling over wider market weakness due to rising coronavirus infection rates.

