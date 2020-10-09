EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:27 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 14:27 on October 9, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dipped below €26 for the first time this week as the market continued to be tested by heightened auction supply and worries about new government coronavirus clampdowns.
