UK consultancy Redshaw Advisors hires offset project expert
Published 18:44 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 18:44 on October 9, 2020 / Africa, Bavardage, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments
UK carbon market consultancy Redshaw Advisors has hired a seasoned offset project developer, aiming to bolster its offering in voluntary offsetting and corporate climate strategies.
