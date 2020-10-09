Carbon Taxes > EU to support Western Balkans’ early ETS accession and exit from coal

EU to support Western Balkans’ early ETS accession and exit from coal

Published 18:48 on October 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:37 on October 9, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission will consider including six Western Balkan nations in the EU ETS before the countries formally join the 27-nation bloc, according to a new investment agenda for the EU accession candidates.

