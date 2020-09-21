French plans for aviation tax hike to face parliament after ministerial split

France's parliament will have the last word over a citizen-led climate proposal to increase an aviation levy, following an inter-ministerial dispute and warnings that the hike may hit the country's economy, the head of a French consultative assembly said on Monday.