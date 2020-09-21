Carbon Taxes > UK needs wider, higher, and simpler carbon pricing, report says

UK needs wider, higher, and simpler carbon pricing, report says

Published 20:53 on September 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:02 on September 21, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Post-Brexit Britain needs to expand its carbon pricing to more sectors at a rate rising to at least £75/tonne ($95, €80) by 2030 to put it on a path to reach its 2050 net zero emissions target, according to a report published by an expert group Monday.

Post-Brexit Britain needs to expand its carbon pricing to more sectors at a rate rising to at least £75/tonne ($95, €80) by 2030 to put it on a path to reach its 2050 net zero emissions target, according to a report published by an expert group Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software