UK needs wider, higher, and simpler carbon pricing, report says
Published 20:53 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 23:02 on September 21, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Post-Brexit Britain needs to expand its carbon pricing to more sectors at a rate rising to at least £75/tonne ($95, €80) by 2030 to put it on a path to reach its 2050 net zero emissions target, according to a report published by an expert group Monday.
