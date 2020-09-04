RGGI auction settles at highest level since 2015 on aggressive compliance bidding

Published 16:04 on September 4, 2020 / Last updated at 18:08 on September 4, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The RGGI Q3 auction settled at a 10-cent premium to the secondary market as compliance entities ramped up purchases and bucked market expectations prior to the sale, according to data published Friday.