Financials boost CCA holdings for second straight week as compliance trims length

Published 21:35 on September 4, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:35 on September 4, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Speculators bolstered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions for the second consecutive week, as compliance entities trimmed their holdings by more than 1 mln for the first time since June, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

