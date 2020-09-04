Financials boost CCA holdings for second straight week as compliance trims length

Speculators bolstered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions for the second consecutive week, as compliance entities trimmed their holdings by more than 1 mln for the first time since June, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.