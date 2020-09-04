LCFS Market: California prices creep up as futures activity resumes
Published 15:57 on September 4, 2020 / Last updated at 16:29 on September 4, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices rose to a one-month high this week as activity on bourses ICE and Nodal Exchange picked up after a quiet summer.
