US lawmaker plans tradable output-based standard for power generation

Published 23:00 on September 3, 2020 / Last updated at 23:38 on September 3, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A US Democratic lawmaker is planning to introduce federal legislation that would set out a performance standard for electric and thermal power plants, with some backers believing the proposal could dovetail with federal carbon pricing efforts.