Canadian Conservatives maintain opposition to federal carbon tax with new party leader
Published 21:47 on August 24, 2020 / Last updated at 21:47 on August 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS / No Comments
Canada's Conservative Party on Monday elected Erin O’Toole as its new leader, with the Ontario MP and former cabinet minister pledging to axe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ‘backstop’ carbon tax framework but voicing support for industrial and provincial CO2 pricing.
