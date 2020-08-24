INTERVIEW: Advocates push CO2 tax proposal to fill virus-induced budget shortfalls across the US

The next US Congress could take up a $52/tonne carbon tax plan to help state and local governments grapple with the significant economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, backers of the proposal told Carbon Pulse.