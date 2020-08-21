WCI emitters and financial entities bolster carbon positions into Q3 auction
Published 22:23 on August 21, 2020 / Last updated at 23:10 on August 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Compliance entities and speculators slightly boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions in the lead-up to Tuesday’s quarterly auction and as blistering temperatures covered the Golden State, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Compliance entities and speculators slightly boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions in the lead-up to Tuesday’s quarterly auction and as blistering temperatures covered the Golden State, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.