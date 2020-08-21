WCI emitters and financial entities bolster carbon positions into Q3 auction

Published 22:23 on August 21, 2020 / Last updated at 23:10 on August 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities and speculators slightly boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions in the lead-up to Tuesday’s quarterly auction and as blistering temperatures covered the Golden State, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.