EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slip below €26 after struggling with bumper auction

EU Market: EUAs slip below €26 after struggling with bumper auction

Published 18:51 on August 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:51 on August 12, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs dropped below €26 on Wednesday as the quiet holiday market struggled absorb the week's biggest auction.

EUAs dropped below €26 on Wednesday as the quiet holiday market struggled absorb the week’s biggest auction.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software