NA Markets: RGGI allowances ease off highs while California prices slip ahead of Q3 auction

Published 22:41 on August 6, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on August 6, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowances (RGA) dipped slightly on the secondary market this week as traders expressed wariness of future bullish support, while California Carbon Allowances (CCA) began to stagnate ahead of the August WCI auction.