Pennsylvania to participate in 2021 RGGI review, expects to be a net seller

Published 22:26 on August 6, 2020 / Last updated at 22:26 on August 6, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania intends to be an active participant in the 2021 RGGI programme review as it aims to join in 2022, with the Keystone State expected to be a net seller in the power sector ETS, officials said Thursday.