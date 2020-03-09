NZ Market: NZUs drop into NZ$25s on FPO arbitrage, forestry supply

Published 08:13 on March 9, 2020 / Last updated at 08:17 on March 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances fell into the NZ$25s for the first time this year as arbitrage opportunities from the fixed price option and forestry export losses maintained downward pressure.