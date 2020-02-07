Carbon credit delivery to Australia’s ERF surpasses 50 mln

Australian offset project developers delivered almost 660,000 credits to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) over January, taking the fund’s total generation above 50 MtCO2e since its first auction in Apr. 2015.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.