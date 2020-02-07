Swiss get 25 entries in latest bid for Paris-era carbon credits

Switzerland’s carbon credit procurement agency received 25 submissions under its second call for proposals from developers hoping to sell emission units to the country under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.