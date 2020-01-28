Washington governor seeks Clean Air Rule extension to indirect sources

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) is requesting legislation that would expand coverage of the partially reinstated Clean Air Rule to fuel suppliers and natural gas distributors after a recent court decision limited the market-based GHG reduction programme to only stationary emissions sources.