New York would see few environmental benefits from cross border hydro line -report

Published 19:10 on January 28, 2020 / Last updated at 19:10 on January 28, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A proposed 1,000-MW transmission line to bring Quebec hydroelectric power to New York would increase power costs and fail to stimulate carbon abatement, according to a utility-funded report that was dismissed as inaccurate by a project backer.