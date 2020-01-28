A proposed 1,000-MW transmission line to bring Quebec hydroelectric power to New York would increase power costs and fail to stimulate carbon abatement, according to a utility-funded report that was dismissed as inaccurate by a project backer.
New York would see few environmental benefits from cross border hydro line -report
A proposed 1,000-MW transmission line to bring Quebec hydroelectric power to New York would increase power costs and fail to stimulate carbon abatement, according to a utility-funded report that was dismissed as inaccurate by a project backer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.