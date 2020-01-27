World Bank sets November deadline for remaining REDD deals

The World Bank Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) will sign deforestation reduction agreements with its remaining 14 countries by the end of November, as the deals viewed as a possible base for international emissions trade begin to stack up.