Malaysian govt agency, Gold Standard sign deal for aligning forestry carbon initiatives, building capacity
Published 06:05 on April 17, 2025 / Last updated at 06:05 on April 17, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia Forest Fund (MFF), a federal government agency, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gold Standard to strengthen the fund’s institutional capacity and support the development of national carbon credit initiatives, it said Thursday.
Malaysia Forest Fund (MFF), a federal government agency, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gold Standard to strengthen the fund’s institutional capacity and support the development of national carbon credit initiatives, it said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.