US Republican AGs back ExxonMobil in bid to overturn pollution penalty

A group of Republican state attorneys general (AGs) filed a brief last week supporting ExxonMobil in an attempt to overturn a ruling made by the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) 25 years ago that reified citizens’ and environmentalists’ ability to bring lawsuits against violators of the Clean Air Act (CAA).