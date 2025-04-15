US Republican AGs back ExxonMobil in bid to overturn pollution penalty
Published 22:57 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 22:57 on April 15, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
A group of Republican state attorneys general (AGs) filed a brief last week supporting ExxonMobil in an attempt to overturn a ruling made by the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) 25 years ago that reified citizens’ and environmentalists’ ability to bring lawsuits against violators of the Clean Air Act (CAA).
