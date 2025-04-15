Americas > Quebec cutting gasoline price floor amid plummeting gas prices

Quebec cutting gasoline price floor amid plummeting gas prices

Published 23:27 on April 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:27 on April 15, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

Canada’s only province with a cap-and-trade system appears to be rethinking its gasoline regulations, as prices otherwise dipped across the country following the elimination of the consumer-facing carbon tax.
