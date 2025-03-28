Asia Pacific > Indonesian group launches green hydrogen community ahead of government roadmap due in April

Indonesian group launches green hydrogen community ahead of government roadmap due in April

Published 10:15 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:15 on March 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

A think tank has partnered with British Embassy-backed Green Energy Transition Indonesia (GETI) to form a new green hydrogen community ahead of an expected hydrogen and ammonia roadmap to be released by the government later this year.
A think tank has partnered with British Embassy-backed Green Energy Transition Indonesia (GETI) to form a new green hydrogen community ahead of an expected hydrogen and ammonia roadmap to be released by the government later this year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.