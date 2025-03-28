Indonesian group launches green hydrogen community ahead of government roadmap due in April
Published 10:15 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 10:15 on March 28, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
A think tank has partnered with British Embassy-backed Green Energy Transition Indonesia (GETI) to form a new green hydrogen community ahead of an expected hydrogen and ammonia roadmap to be released by the government later this year.
