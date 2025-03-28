FEATURE: The Ghana developers hoping to lure institutional investors to new ground — nature-based carbon projects
Published 10:29 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 10:29 on March 28, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Ghana has partnered with a group of companies in an attempt to draw big institutional investors to the types of nature-based projects that they have so far avoided — with a series of projects that will generate millions of carbon and biodiversity credits, benefit local communities, and provide a return on investment.
Ghana has partnered with a group of companies in an attempt to draw big institutional investors to the types of nature-based projects that they have so far avoided — with a series of projects that will generate millions of carbon and biodiversity credits, benefit local communities, and provide a return on investment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.