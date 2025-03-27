EMEA > Researchers list five options for carbon trading in a net-negative world

Researchers list five options for carbon trading in a net-negative world

Published 14:00 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:54 on March 27, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, International

With the EU ETS emissions trajectory aiming for net zero by 2040, policymakers in Europe who have started thinking about the next steps have five main options for future carbon trading, according to researchers.
With the EU ETS emissions trajectory aiming for net zero by 2040, policymakers in Europe who have started thinking about the next steps have five main options for future carbon trading, according to researchers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.