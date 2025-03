Total raises carbon investment plans to build 50-mln portfolio of nature-based credits by 2030

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

TotalEnergies has outlined plans to double annual spending on carbon credits to build a stock of 50 million nature-based offsets by 2030, as it aims to then retire millions per year to meet its climate goals.