Total raises carbon investment plans to build 50-mln portfolio of nature-based credits by 2030
Published 14:28 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 14:28 on March 27, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
TotalEnergies has outlined plans to double annual spending on carbon credits to build a stock of 50 million nature-based offsets by 2030, as it aims to then retire millions per year to meet its climate goals.
