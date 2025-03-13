EMEA > German government negotiations start, as Greens force climate up the agenda

German government negotiations start, as Greens force climate up the agenda

Published 17:02 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:14 on March 13, 2025  / /  EMEA

Germany's conservative CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD are set to kick off negotiations for a new coalition government, as they look to the Greens to get a historic debt brake reform for defence and €500 billion infrastructure fund approved by the outgoing Bundestag.
