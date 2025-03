German government negotiations start, as Greens force climate up the agenda

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Germany's conservative CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD are set to kick off negotiations for a new coalition government, as they look to the Greens to get a historic debt brake reform for defence and €500 billion infrastructure fund approved by the outgoing Bundestag.