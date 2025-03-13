Biodiversity > BRIEFING: Experts call on private markets to plug public funding gap to restore UK environment

Published 16:07 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:08 on March 13, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

This week’s pause in England’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) applications could signal a wider cut in public funding for the environment in Britain, leaving a vacuum for private markets like carbon and biodiversity credits to fill, experts told a webinar Thursday.
