Asia Pacific > S. Korean shipbuilder to develop ammonia gas turbine, targets carbon-free shipping

S. Korean shipbuilder to develop ammonia gas turbine, targets carbon-free shipping

Published 07:55 on February 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:55 on February 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Shipping, South Korea

A shipbuilding major in South Korea has secured partnerships to develop what it claims to be the world's first carbon-free propulsion system for ships.
A shipbuilding major in South Korea has secured partnerships to develop what it claims to be the world's first carbon-free propulsion system for ships.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.