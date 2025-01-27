Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 14:19 on January 27, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices began the week with a move lower as bearish traders sought to impose their views but ran into stubborn defence at technical levels, while natural gas prices eased back as the supply outlook improved even as EU storage levels fell to around 15% below the same time last year.