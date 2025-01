A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices began the week with a move lower as bearish traders sought to impose their views but ran into stubborn defence at technical levels, while natural gas prices eased back as the supply outlook improved even as EU storage levels fell to around 15% below the same time last year.