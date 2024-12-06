Poor health of former CQC executive Newcombe delays US fraud trial
Published 02:56 on December 6, 2024 / Last updated at 02:56 on December 6, 2024 / Allison Gacad and Mike Szabo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
A US District Court judge on Thursday delayed the trial of former C-Quest Capital executives Ken Newcombe and Tridip Goswami, who both face federal fraud charges, with the ex-CEO to be placed in a protective "bubble" as he undergoes drastic cancer treatment.
