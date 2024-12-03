Americas > California power emissions drop YoY in October despite renewables receding, natural gas demand rising

California power emissions drop YoY in October despite renewables receding, natural gas demand rising

Published 21:43 on December 3, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:43 on December 3, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, US

California electricity sector emissions fell year-on-year (YoY) in October even as the share of renewable energy declined and natural gas rose, according to data published Monday by the state's grid operator.
California electricity sector emissions fell year-on-year (YoY) in October even as the share of renewable energy declined and natural gas rose, according to data published Monday by the state's grid operator.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.