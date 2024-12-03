Americas > North Dakota coal plant CCS project loses lead developer despite DOE support

North Dakota coal plant CCS project loses lead developer despite DOE support

Published 22:17 on December 3, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:17 on December 3, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at a North Dakota coal plant is in limbo as a co-developer withdrew from the project months after receiving federal support from the US Department of Energy (DOE).
A large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at a North Dakota coal plant is in limbo as a co-developer withdrew from the project months after receiving federal support from the US Department of Energy (DOE).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.