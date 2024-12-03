Article 6 deal puts pressure on capital markets to deliver for climate, says legal expert
Published 13:14 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 13:14 on December 3, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The deal reached at COP29 to finalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement marked a pivotal moment for the establishment of international carbon markets. Now, the challenge lies in demonstrating that capital markets can deliver results for the climate, a leading international legal expert said on Tuesday.
The deal reached at COP29 to finalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement marked a pivotal moment for the establishment of international carbon markets. Now, the challenge lies in demonstrating that capital markets can deliver results for the climate, a leading international legal expert said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.