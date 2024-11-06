EMEA > London Underground air to heat UK capital, save emissions in £1-bln scheme

London Underground air to heat UK capital, save emissions in £1-bln scheme

Published 12:22 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:22 on November 6, 2024  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

Warm air from the London Underground could be used to heat homes in the heart of the UK capital in a new £1 billion scheme that is expected to create 500 jobs and save 75,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.
Warm air from the London Underground could be used to heat homes in the heart of the UK capital in a new £1 billion scheme that is expected to create 500 jobs and save 75,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.