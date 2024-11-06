Americas > Carbon standard unveils first nature stewardship credit pilots

Carbon standard unveils first nature stewardship credit pilots

Published 11:31 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:31 on November 6, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A carbon standard will pilot its methodology for nature stewardship credits across two sites in Canada and Zambia, with plans to onboard additional projects in the coming months, the company told Carbon Pulse. 
A carbon standard will pilot its methodology for nature stewardship credits across two sites in Canada and Zambia, with plans to onboard additional projects in the coming months, the company told Carbon Pulse. 


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.