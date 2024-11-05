EMEA > Europe’s big banks have ‘incoherent’ climate plans -report

Europe’s big banks have ‘incoherent’ climate plans -report

Published 00:02 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:54 on November 4, 2024  / /  EMEA

Europe's largest banks have climate plans that are low in ambition and "incoherent", a report published by a British NGO on Tuesday has found.
Europe's largest banks have climate plans that are low in ambition and "incoherent", a report published by a British NGO on Tuesday has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.