EU’s trade commissioner seeks to balance open-door policy with protections -commissioner designate
Published 22:47 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 22:47 on November 4, 2024
The EU is open for global trade, but it also needs to remain vigilant of protecting its own interests against cheaper and less sustainable rivals, the European commissioner-designate for trade and economic security, interinstitutional relations, and transparency said during the first day of European Parliament hearings on Monday.
