EU’s trade commissioner seeks to balance open-door policy with protections -commissioner designate

Published 22:47 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 22:47 on November 4, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / CBAM, EMEA, International

The EU is open for global trade, but it also needs to remain vigilant of protecting its own interests against cheaper and less sustainable rivals, the European commissioner-designate for trade and economic security, interinstitutional relations, and transparency said during the first day of European Parliament hearings on Monday.