Asia Pacific > Armenia to host 2026 UN biodiversity talks

Armenia to host 2026 UN biodiversity talks

Published 03:02 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:02 on November 1, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, International, Other APAC

Delegates at COP16 in Colombia on Thursday voted for Armenia as host of the next biodiversity summit in two years’ time, narrowly beating neighbour and climate COP29 host Azerbaijan.
Delegates at COP16 in Colombia on Thursday voted for Armenia as host of the next biodiversity summit in two years’ time, narrowly beating neighbour and climate COP29 host Azerbaijan.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.