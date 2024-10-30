Ombudsman says International Finance Corporation’s emissions rules are too weak
Published 18:12 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:12 on October 30, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) is failing to enforce its own greenhouse gas emission requirements with clients, which already fall short of what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal, the finance institution's ombudsman warned.
