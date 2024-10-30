BRIEFING: Strong climate finance outcome is possible at COP29, experts say

Published 18:31 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:31 on October 30, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US

A strong outcome for a new global climate finance goal is possible at COP29 in Baku, with negotiators coalescing around the scale of finance required, though the nitty gritty of where that capital should come from and which countries should contribute is still up in the air, experts said on Wednesday.