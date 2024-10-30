Liberia steps up plans to sell forestry credits under Paris Agreement
Published 17:56 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:56 on October 30, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The densely forested west African country of Liberia is looking to harvest Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement after signing a letter of engagement with the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), it was announced Wednesday.
The densely forested west African country of Liberia is looking to harvest Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement after signing a letter of engagement with the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), it was announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.