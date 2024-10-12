CFTC: Investors pivot to V25 CCAs while traders trim RGGI, WCA exposure
Published 00:05 on October 12, 2024 / Last updated at 00:05 on October 12, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Investors continue to build holdings in V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, reducing exposure in V24s, while traders cut RGGI Allowance (RGA) and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) net length over the last week, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Investors continue to build holdings in V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, reducing exposure in V24s, while traders cut RGGI Allowance (RGA) and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) net length over the last week, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.