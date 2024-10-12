CFTC: Investors pivot to V25 CCAs while traders trim RGGI, WCA exposure

Published 00:05 on October 12, 2024 / Last updated at 00:05 on October 12, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

Investors continue to build holdings in V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, reducing exposure in V24s, while traders cut RGGI Allowance (RGA) and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) net length over the last week, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).