RGGI Market: RGAs slip further towards 2025 CCR
Published 01:09 on October 8, 2024 / Last updated at 01:09 on October 8, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
RGGI Allowances (RGA) in the secondary market continued their descent over the week as prices adjusted in response to programme updates from the administrator, with traders largely projecting the 2025 Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) value as the near-term level of support.
RGGI Allowances (RGA) in the secondary market continued their descent over the week as prices adjusted in response to programme updates from the administrator, with traders largely projecting the 2025 Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) value as the near-term level of support.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.