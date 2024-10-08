US EPA’s own data negates power plant rules’ CCS feasibility -intervenor briefs SCOTUS
Published 00:26 on October 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:26 on October 8, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
An intervenor on behalf of one of the US states enjoined in an emergency petition to stay the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) power plant rules drew the attention of the Supreme Court to analyses from the agency showing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology limitations.
